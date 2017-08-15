Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Advanced Auto Parts: Investors Slam On The Brakes After Q2 EPS Miss
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 15, 2017 1:42pm   Comments
Share:
Related AAP
18 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Tuesday
Mid-Day Market Update: Advance Auto Parts Drops On Earnings Miss; Xplore Technologies Shares Surge

Advanced Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) shares are trading lower by $24.00 at $85.32 in Tuesday's session. The catalyst for the 20-percent plus decline appears to be a Q2 EPS miss of 9 cents while sales came in line.

The stock has lost over half of its value since it peaked in November 2014 at $201.24. Much of the decline has taken place since December, when it rebounded off its November low ($134.08) and peaked at $177.83.

After a $17 plus lower open, it had only a$1 rebound to $93.00, before another wave of sellers swarmed the issue. The ensuing decline took the issue to $82.21 but has rebounded back to the mid $85.00 handle.

The issue is now trading at levels not seen since October 2013, when it bottomed at $80.28.

Posted-In: AAPEarnings News Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAP)

18 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Tuesday
Mid-Day Market Update: Advance Auto Parts Drops On Earnings Miss; Xplore Technologies Shares Surge
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Lower; Home Depot Profit Tops Expectations
25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data
10 Stocks To Watch For August 15, 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on AAP
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.