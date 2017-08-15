Advanced Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) shares are trading lower by $24.00 at $85.32 in Tuesday's session. The catalyst for the 20-percent plus decline appears to be a Q2 EPS miss of 9 cents while sales came in line.

The stock has lost over half of its value since it peaked in November 2014 at $201.24. Much of the decline has taken place since December, when it rebounded off its November low ($134.08) and peaked at $177.83.

After a $17 plus lower open, it had only a$1 rebound to $93.00, before another wave of sellers swarmed the issue. The ensuing decline took the issue to $82.21 but has rebounded back to the mid $85.00 handle.

The issue is now trading at levels not seen since October 2013, when it bottomed at $80.28.

Posted-In: AAPEarnings News Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.