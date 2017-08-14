Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For August 14, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 14, 2017 4:42am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • SYSCO Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $14.33 billion.
  • JD.Com Inc(ADR) (NASDAQ: JD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $13.21 billion.
  • Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ: ASUR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $12.47 million.
  • WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE: WOW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $299.20 million.
  • Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ: VBLT) is estimated to report a quarterly loss at $0.19 per share.
  • Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SORL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $90.61million.
  • Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) is projected to report a quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $622.82 million.
  • LiqTech International Inc (NYSE: LIQT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $3.10 million.
  • Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) is expected to report a quarterly loss at $0.74 per share.
  • Eleven Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: EBIO) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HOLI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $161.26 million.
  • Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ: EXTR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $172.46 million.
  • Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE: FSM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $58.00 million.
  • Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $115.14 million.
  • Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $26.06 million.
  • Atento SA (NYSE: ATTO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $459.76 million.
  • Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ: CMLS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $286.90 million.
  • Netshoes (CAYMAN) Ltd (NYSE: NETS) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $152.58 million.
  • Westport Fuel Systems Inc (USA) (NASDAQ: WPRT) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $58.44 million.
  • Voxeljet AG (ADR) (NYSE: VJET) is expected to post a quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $7.12 million.
  • TearLab Corp (NASDAQ: TEAR) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $6.85 million.
  • Clean Diesel Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTI) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $8.62 million.

