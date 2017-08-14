Earnings Scheduled For August 14, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- SYSCO Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $14.33 billion.
- JD.Com Inc(ADR) (NASDAQ: JD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $13.21 billion.
- Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ: ASUR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $12.47 million.
- WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE: WOW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $299.20 million.
- Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ: VBLT) is estimated to report a quarterly loss at $0.19 per share.
- Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SORL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $90.61million.
- Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) is projected to report a quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $622.82 million.
- LiqTech International Inc (NYSE: LIQT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $3.10 million.
- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) is expected to report a quarterly loss at $0.74 per share.
- Eleven Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: EBIO) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HOLI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $161.26 million.
- Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ: EXTR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $172.46 million.
- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE: FSM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $58.00 million.
- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $115.14 million.
- Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $26.06 million.
- Atento SA (NYSE: ATTO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $459.76 million.
- Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ: CMLS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $286.90 million.
- Netshoes (CAYMAN) Ltd (NYSE: NETS) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $152.58 million.
- Westport Fuel Systems Inc (USA) (NASDAQ: WPRT) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $58.44 million.
- Voxeljet AG (ADR) (NYSE: VJET) is expected to post a quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $7.12 million.
- TearLab Corp (NASDAQ: TEAR) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $6.85 million.
- Clean Diesel Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTI) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $8.62 million.
Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.