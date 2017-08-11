Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) shares are trading higher by $3.50 — or 6 percent — at $53.56 in Friday's session. The catalyst for the rally is a second-quarter EPS beat of 33 cents along with a sales beat of $4 million. Also, the company raised its Q3 and FY 2017 guidance.

After a much higher open, it continued in that direction until peaking at $56.56 and reversing course. That high is just shy of the pair of highs from August 7 ($56.82) and August 8 ($56.60). Profit-takers then came in and slammed the stock, but it was able to find support above Thursday's close ($50.06), only reaching $50.55.

The rebound off that low is pausing at the mid-range point for the session, with the high of the rebound, so far, being capped at $54.20.

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.