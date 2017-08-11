Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For August 11, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2017 4:37am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $2.84 billion.
  • Magna International Inc. (USA) (NYSE: MGA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $9.45 billion.
  • Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE: AIT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $680.20 million.
  • Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE: GOLF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $464.05 million.
  • Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SELB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $396.28 million.
  • Foresight Energy LP (NYSE: FELP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $228.40 million.
  • Concordia International Corp (NASDAQ: CXRX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $164.61 million.
  • TELUS Corporation (USA) (NYSE: TU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $2.59 billion.
  • Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE: PVG) is expected to report a quarterly loss at $0.03 per share.
  • Andina Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: TGLS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $84.63 million.
  • Ark Restaurants Corp (NASDAQ: ARKR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share.
  • Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE: NAT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $45.26 million.
  • Enerplus Corp (USA) (NYSE: ERF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $188.26 million.
  • Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.87 per share on revenue of $5.00 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE: AZRE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $28.50 million.
  • Companhia Paranaense de Energia (ADR) (NYSE: ELP) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $926.91 million.

