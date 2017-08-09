10 Stocks To Watch For August 9, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ: PLCE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $376.53 million before the opening bell. Childrens Place shares fell 0.51 percent to $117.40 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: PLCE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $376.53 million before the opening bell. Childrens Place shares fell 0.51 percent to $117.40 in after-hours trading. Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) reported a third-quarter earnings beat after Tuesday's close, but missed on sales estimates. Disney announced it was buying a majority $1.58 billion stake in BAMTech, the MLB Advanced Media service it initially took a $1 billion stake in last year. In 2018, Disney will also launch its own ESPN streaming service powered by BAMTech, which could help curb fears that cord-cutting would be the ultimate demise of the sports news leader. Disney shares fell 3.80 percent to $102.92 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: DIS) reported a third-quarter earnings beat after Tuesday's close, but missed on sales estimates. Disney announced it was buying a majority $1.58 billion stake in BAMTech, the MLB Advanced Media service it initially took a $1 billion stake in last year. In 2018, Disney will also launch its own ESPN streaming service powered by BAMTech, which could help curb fears that cord-cutting would be the ultimate demise of the sports news leader. Disney shares fell 3.80 percent to $102.92 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ: FOXA) to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $6.79 billion after the closing bell. Twenty-First Century Fox shares dropped 0.09 percent to $28.00 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: FOXA) to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $6.79 billion after the closing bell. Twenty-First Century Fox shares dropped 0.09 percent to $28.00 in after-hours trading. Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ: PCLN) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, but issued a weak outlook for the current quarter. Priceline shares dipped 6.65 percent to $1,912.73 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: PCLN) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, but issued a weak outlook for the current quarter. Priceline shares dipped 6.65 percent to $1,912.73 in the after-hours trading session. After the markets close, Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $361.90 million. Jack in the Box shares declined 0.29 percent to close at $94.84 on Tuesday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE: HTZ) posted a wider-than-expected loss for its second quarter. Hertz Global shares rose 2.94 percent to $14.70 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: HTZ) posted a wider-than-expected loss for its second quarter. Hertz Global shares rose 2.94 percent to $14.70 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) to have earned $0.65 per share on revenue of $999.78 million in the latest quarter. DENTSPLY SIRONA will release earnings before the markets open. DENTSPLY SIRONA shares declined 0.05 percent to $61.41 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: XRAY) to have earned $0.65 per share on revenue of $999.78 million in the latest quarter. DENTSPLY SIRONA will release earnings before the markets open. DENTSPLY SIRONA shares declined 0.05 percent to $61.41 in after-hours trading. Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) posted downbeat earnings for its second quarter, but sales exceeded estimates. Monster Beverage shares dropped 4.05 percent to $50.50 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: MNST) posted downbeat earnings for its second quarter, but sales exceeded estimates. Monster Beverage shares dropped 4.05 percent to $50.50 in the after-hours trading session. Before the opening bell, US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE: USFD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $6.02 billion. US Foods shares slipped 0.15 percent to $28.57 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: USFD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $6.02 billion. US Foods shares slipped 0.15 percent to $28.57 in after-hours trading. Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) posted a loss for the second quarter and announced the resignation of its CFO Dennis Scor. Fossil shares tumbled 21.88 percent to $9.25 in the after-hours trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.