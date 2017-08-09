Earnings Scheduled For August 9, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $573.84 million.
- US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE: USFD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $6.02 billion.
- Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ: PLCE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $376.53 million.
- Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE: CRL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $458.03 million.
- Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $3.04 billion.
- Avnet, Inc. (NYSE: AVT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $4.49 billion.
- Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ: ODP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $2.44 billion.
- Weibo Corp (ADR) (NASDAQ: WB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $246.72 million.
- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $311.32 million.
- Wendys Co (NASDAQ: WEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of 3021.40 million.
- Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE: PAH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $933.32 million.
- Iconix Brand Group Inc (NASDAQ: ICON) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.
- Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (ADR) (NYSE: GOL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $684.34 million.
- Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: KELYA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.
- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $999.78 million.
- Autohome Inc (ADR) (NYSE: ATHM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $210.09 million.
- Vantiv Inc (NYSE: VNTV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $525.08 million.
- SINA Corp (NASDAQ: SINA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $339.17 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ: FOXA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $6.79 billion.
- Agrium Inc. (USA) (NYSE: AGU) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $4.04 per share on revenue of $6.38 billion.
- Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE: SLF) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $5.84 billion.
- Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $361.90 million.
- Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (NYSE: CBI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $2.47 billion.
- NetEase Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: NTES) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $3.79 per share on revenue of $1.91 billion.
- Manulife Financial Corporation (USA) (NYSE: MFC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $12.78 billion.
- Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $933.50 million.
- AMERCO (NASDAQ: UHAL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $7.37 per share on revenue of $978.74 million.
- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $564.12 million.
- Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $879.64 million.
- Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $2.36 billion.
Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
