Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For August 9, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2017 4:41am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For August 9, 2017

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $573.84 million.
  • US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE: USFD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $6.02 billion.
  • Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ: PLCE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $376.53 million.
  • Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE: CRL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $458.03 million.
  • Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $3.04 billion.
  • Avnet, Inc. (NYSE: AVT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $4.49 billion.
  • Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ: ODP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $2.44 billion.
  • Weibo Corp (ADR) (NASDAQ: WB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $246.72 million.
  • Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $311.32 million.
  • Wendys Co (NASDAQ: WEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of 3021.40 million.
  • Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE: PAH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $933.32 million.
  • Iconix Brand Group Inc (NASDAQ: ICON) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.
  • Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (ADR) (NYSE: GOL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $684.34 million.
  • Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: KELYA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.
  • DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $999.78 million.
  • Autohome Inc (ADR) (NYSE: ATHM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $210.09 million.
  • Vantiv Inc (NYSE: VNTV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $525.08 million.
  • SINA Corp (NASDAQ: SINA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $339.17 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ: FOXA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $6.79 billion.
  • Agrium Inc. (USA) (NYSE: AGU) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $4.04 per share on revenue of $6.38 billion.
  • Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE: SLF) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $5.84 billion.
  • Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $361.90 million.
  • Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (NYSE: CBI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $2.47 billion.
  • NetEase Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: NTES) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $3.79 per share on revenue of $1.91 billion.
  • Manulife Financial Corporation (USA) (NYSE: MFC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $12.78 billion.
  • Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $933.50 million.
  • AMERCO (NASDAQ: UHAL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $7.37 per share on revenue of $978.74 million.
  • Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $564.12 million.
  • Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $879.64 million.
  • Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $2.36 billion.

Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AGU + ATHM)

Is it Time to Buy Agriculture Stocks?
Potash Corp-Agrium Merger to be Named 'Nutrien' Post Closure
Alphabet's "Google for Jobs" Gets AI-Powered Capabilities
Alphabet's Google Coming Up with a Convenient Backup Tool
Agrium Acquires Starpharma Holdings' Agrochemical Business
20 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on WWW
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.