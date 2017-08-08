Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.
- Sealed Air Corp (NYSE: SEE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.
- Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE: KORS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $918.76 million.
- CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $45.37 billion.
- TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.16 per share on revenue of $902.52 million.
- Dean Foods Co (NYSE: DF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion.
- Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $3.05 billion.
- Time Inc (NYSE: TIME) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $703.49 million.
- AES Corp (NYSE: AES) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $2.97 billion.
- Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion.
- Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ: IEP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $5.10 billion.
- Zebra Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: ZBRA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $877.93 million.
- Aecom (NYSE: ACM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $4.52 billion.
- Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ: EXPD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.
- TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ: TA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.
- Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE: EPC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.8 per share on revenue of $648.13 million.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $836.42 million.
- Vantiv Inc (NYSE: VNTV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $525.08 million.
- SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE: SEAS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $396.28 million.
- Gartner Inc (NYSE: IT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $903.19 million.
- Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $3.95 billion.
- Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE: JELD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $977.15 million.
- Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $3.61 billion.
- Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $14.44 billion.
- Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ: PCLN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $14.18 per share on revenue of $2.98 billion.
- Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $905.05 million.
- Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $422.41 million.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE: HTZ) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $2.20 billion.
- International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE: IFF) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $843.81 million.
- Western Refining Logistics LP (NYSE: WNRL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $624.43 million.
- Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $616.98 million.
- Convergys Corp (NYSE: CVG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $687.91 million.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $315.89 million.
- KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE: KAR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $852.07 million.
- Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc (NASDAQ: BUFF) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $302.20 million.
- Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE: ETP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $7.42 billion.
- Tronox Ltd (NYSE: TROX) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $601.55 million.
- Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $4.40 billion.
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.75 per share on revenue of $410.51 million.
- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $262.38 million.
- Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE: XEC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $445.95 million.
Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.