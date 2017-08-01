Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) is projected to report its quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $16.14 billion.
- Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD) is estimated to report its quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.
- Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE: TRI) is projected to report its quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $2.78 billion.
- Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) is estimated to report its quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $13.08 billion.
- CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME) is expected to report its quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $930.55 million.
- Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE: SMG) is estimated to report its quarterly earnings at $2.51 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.
- Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is expected to report its quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $28.76 billion.
- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE: RCL) is projected to report its quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $2.19 billion.
- BP plc (ADR) (NYSE: BP) is expected to report its quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $51.21 billion.
- Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) is estimated to report its quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $4.03 billion.
- Sprint Corp (NYSE: S) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
- Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE: ETN) is estimated to report its quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $5.13 billion.
- LifePoint Health Inc (NASDAQ: LPNT) is expected to report its quarterly earnings at $0.9 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.
- Harris Corporation (NYSE: HRS) is estimated to report its quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.
- Sony Corp (ADR) (NYSE: SNE) is expected to report its quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $15.19 billion.
- Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) is projected to report its quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $700.68 million.
- Xerox Corp (NYSE: XRX) is estimated to report its quarterly earnings at $0.8 per share on revenue of $2.61 billion.
- Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE: BZH) is expected to report its quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $471.99 million.
- Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UA) is estimated to report its quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.
- Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) is projected to report its quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $3.40 billion.
- Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE: SPG) is estimated to report its quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.
- Ingredion Inc (NYSE: INGR) is expected to report its quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.
- Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE: GWR) is projected to report its quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $539.87 million.
- M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC) is estimated to report its quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $627.00 million.
- Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) is projected to report its quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $820.90 million.
- Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) is estimated to report its quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.
- International Game Technology (NYSE: IGT) is expected to report its quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.
- HCP, Inc. (NYSE: HCP) is estimated to report its quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $454.16 million.
- Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) is projected to report its quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $355.32 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Allstate Corp (NYSE: ALL) is expected to post its quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $8.31 billion.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is projected to post its quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $44.88 billion.
- Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) is estimated to post its quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.
- Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) is projected to post its quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $2.38 billion.
- Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE: GNW) is expected to post its quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $2.14 billion.
- Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) is estimated to post its quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.
- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) is projected to post its quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $642.36 million.
- Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is expected to post its quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.
- Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN) is estimated to post its quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $3.27 billion.
- Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ: FISV) is projected to post its quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.
- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) is expected to post its quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $2.73 billion.
- Davita Inc (NYSE: DVA) is projected to post its quarterly earnings at $0.9 per share on revenue of $3.83 billion.
- RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE: RRD) is estimated to post its quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.
- Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ: FTR) is projected to post its quarterly loss at $1 per share on revenue of $2.31 billion.
- Community Health Systems (NYSE: CYH) is expected to post its quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $4.05 billion.
- Cabot Corp (NYSE: CBT) is estimated to post its quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $665.20 million.
- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) is projected to post its quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $312.59 million.
- Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSK) is estimated to post its quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $519.42 million.
- Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is projected to post its quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $835.48 million.
- The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTI) is expected to post its quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $228.02 million.
- Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE: NFX) is estimated to post its quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $435.73 million.
