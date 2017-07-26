Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) briefly passed its all-time high following a second-quarter earnings beat after Wednesday's market close.

Second-quarter earnings came in at $1.32 per share, topping estimates by 19 cents. Facebook delivered sales of $9.321 billion in the quarter, $121 million higher than analyst estimates.

"We had a good second quarter and first half of the year," said Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook founder and CEO. "Our community is now two billion people and we're focusing on bringing the world closer together."

Facebook's daily active users increased 17 percent in the quarter to 1.32 billion users on average. Monthly active users also increased 17 percent to 2.01 billion. Mobile advertising delivered the lion's share of Facebook's revenue, accounting for 87 percent of total sales, up 84 percent year over year.

The world’s biggest social media company has already delivered a solid 2017, with shares up 44 percent year-to-date.

After following as much as 4 percent in the after-hours session, Facebook shares traded up about 1 percent at $167 at time of publication.

