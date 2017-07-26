Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.32 per share on revenue of $23.10 billion.
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $37.01 billion.
- Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion.
- The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $9.66 billion.
- Hershey Co (NYSE: HSY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.9 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.
- Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.87 per share on revenue of $6.21 billion.
- State Street Corp (NYSE: STT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $2.85 billion.
- General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.42 per share on revenue of $7.76 billion.
- D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE: DHI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $3.71 billion.
- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.53 per share on revenue of $5.34 billion.
- Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.
- Anthem Inc (NYSE: ANTM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.23 per share on revenue of $22.26 billion.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.27 per share on revenue of $4.92 billion.
- Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.42 per share on revenue of $2.08 billion.
- Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE: NSC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $2.64 billion.
- GlaxoSmithKline plc (ADR) (NYSE: GSK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $9.59 billion.
- Baxter International Inc (NYSE: BAX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $2.59 billion.
- Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.4 per share on revenue of $2.47 billion.
- Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $3.62 billion.
- A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE: AOS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $730.09 million.
- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.
- Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE: IR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $3.78 billion.
- DTE Energy Co (NYSE: DTE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $2.62 billion.
- Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.
- Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion.
- NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $4.32 billion.
- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.11 per share on revenue of $4.90 billion.
- Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ: NDAQ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $597.14 million.
- Hess Corp. (NYSE: HES) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.28 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.
- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.2 per share on revenue of $580.78 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $3.09 billion.
- Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $9.19 billion.
- Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: WFM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $3.72 billion.
- Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.13 per share on revenue of $6.31 billion.
- O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: ORLY) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.91 per share on revenue of $2.29 billion.
- Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ: BWLD) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.1 per share on revenue of $514.56 million.
- Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $3.00 billion.
- Kirby Corporation (NYSE: KEX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $498.21 million.
- Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE: PKG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $1.54 billion.
- Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE: HST) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.
- Barrick Gold Corp (USA) (NYSE: ABX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $2.15 billion.
- Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $2.40 billion.
- Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.
- KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (NYSE: KS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $829.14 million.
- Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $3.04 per share on revenue of $2.32 billion.
- Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $839.51 million.
- Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE: AXS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
- Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $2.02 billion.
- Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHDN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $4.51 per share on revenue of $439.33 million.
- Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $860.63 million.
- Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $615.76 million.
- F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $525.72 million.
- CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CNO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $996.15 million.
- Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE: CW) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $546.73 million.
- Suncor Energy Inc. (USA) (NYSE: SU) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $6.07 billion.
- Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.8 per share on revenue of $667.93 million.
- Goldcorp Inc. (USA) (NYSE: GG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $850.89 million.
