Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Edge Lower; Alphabet Earnings In Focus

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 24, 2017 7:36am   Comments
Share:
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Edge Lower; Alphabet Earnings In Focus
Related GS
6 Months In, Trump Has Filled Only 27 Out Of More Than 200 Envoy Posts, Mostly With Cronies
Dow 30 Earnings Score Card From The Past Week: IBM, Visa, Goldman And More
US Market Indexes Lower on Friday (GuruFocus)
Related VFC
8 Stocks To Watch For July 24, 2017
Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2017

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded slightly lower in early pre-market trade, ahead of earnings from Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL). Alphabet will release earnings after the closing bell. The flash Composite PMI for July is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET, while data on existing home sales for June will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The International Monetary Fund cut its U.S. economic growth outlook for 2017 and 2018.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 18 points to 21,500, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures fell 3 points to 2,466.50. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index declined 6.25 points to 5,912.50.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.94 percent to trade at $48.51 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures gained 0.83 percent to trade at $46.15 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.32 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.44 percent and German DAX 30 index dropping 0.47 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 1.02 percent, while French CAC 40 Index slipped 0.09 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.62 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 0.53 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.39 percent and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.68 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at UBS downgraded Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) from Buy to Neutral.

Goldman Sachs shares fell 0.44 percent to $219.21 in pre-market trading.

Breaking news

  • VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
  • WebMD Health Corp. (NASDAQ: WBMD) agreed to be acquired by a KKR portfolio company for $66.50 per share in cash.
  • Halliburton Company. (NYSE: HAL) posted stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
  • Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) issued a weak forecast for the second quarter.

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Eurozone Futures M&A Global Pre-Market Outlook

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GS + GOOGL)

8 Stocks To Watch For July 24, 2017
Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2017
Amazon Is The Google Of Shopping: A Third Of Americans First Look Online To Start Their Shopping Searches
Tech Sector Finally Recovers From The Dot-Com Bubble Of 2000
6 Months In, Trump Has Filled Only 27 Out Of More Than 200 Envoy Posts, Mostly With Cronies
Dow 30 Earnings Score Card From The Past Week: IBM, Visa, Goldman And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on GS
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.