Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $970.25 million.
- Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ: CALM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $317.67 million.
- Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $4.84 billion.
- Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.75 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.
- Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $3.17 billion.
- RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.
- Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (ADR) (NYSE: KOF) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $2.61 billion.
- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $3.60 billion.
- ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $5.02 billion.
- Ryanair Holdings plc (ADR) (NASDAQ: RYAAY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion.
- Koninklijke Philips NV (ADR) (NYSE: PHG) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
- VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $2.29 billion.
- Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ: SGMS) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $732.93 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $8.25 per share on revenue of $25.65 billion.
- Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.
- Logitech International SA (USA) (NASDAQ: LOGI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $514.50 million.
- Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ: SANM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $1.74 billion.
- Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $2.45 billion.
- Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $517.71 million.
- HNI Corp (NYSE: HNI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $544.60 million.
- Swift Transportation Co (NYSE: SWFT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
- Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $520.05 million.
- Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $697.10 million.
- Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE: RE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $4.91 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.
- Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $476.17 million.
- HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ: HMST) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $142.67 million.
- Woodward Inc (NASDAQ: WWD) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $530.75 million.
- Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSII) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $157.00 million.
