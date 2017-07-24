Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 24, 2017 3:56am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $970.25 million.
  • Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ: CALM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $317.67 million.
  • Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $4.84 billion.
  • Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.75 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.
  • Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $3.17 billion.
  • RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.
  • Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (ADR) (NYSE: KOF) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $2.61 billion.
  • Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $3.60 billion.
  • ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $5.02 billion.
  • Ryanair Holdings plc (ADR) (NASDAQ: RYAAY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion.
  • Koninklijke Philips NV (ADR) (NYSE: PHG) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
  • VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $2.29 billion.
  • Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ: SGMS) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $732.93 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $8.25 per share on revenue of $25.65 billion.
  • Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.
  • Logitech International SA (USA) (NASDAQ: LOGI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $514.50 million.
  • Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ: SANM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $1.74 billion.
  • Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $2.45 billion.
  • Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $517.71 million.
  • HNI Corp (NYSE: HNI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $544.60 million.
  • Swift Transportation Co (NYSE: SWFT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
  • Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $520.05 million.
  • Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $697.10 million.
  • Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE: RE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $4.91 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.
  • Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $476.17 million.
  • HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ: HMST) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $142.67 million.
  • Woodward Inc (NASDAQ: WWD) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $530.75 million.
  • Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSII) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $157.00 million.

Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

