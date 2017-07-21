Earnings Scheduled For July 21, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE: SLB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $7.24 billion.
- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $29.00 billion.
- Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $9.86 billion.
- Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $3.89 billion.
- Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $614.77 million.
- Regions Financial Corp (NYSE: RF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.
- SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $2.29 billion.
- Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $3.59 billion.
- Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $955.32 million.
- Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.
- Encana Corp (USA) (NYSE: ECA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $797.73 million.
- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.
- Autoliv Inc (NYSE: ALV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.5 per share on revenue of $2.57 billion.
- Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CFG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.
- Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $447.91 million.
- Vodafone Group Plc (ADR) (NASDAQ: VOD) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
- Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ: MINI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $126.02 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- TrustCo Bank Corp (NASDAQ: TRST) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $41.52 million.
- Access National Corporation (NASDAQ: ANCX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $20.21 million.
Posted-In: Earnings schedule
