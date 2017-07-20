Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For July 20, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2017 4:09am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $3.97 billion.
  • Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $7.09 billion.
  • Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $5.19 billion.
  • SAP SE (ADR) (NYSE: SAP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $6.48 billion.
  • Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE: PII) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.
  • Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE: SHW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.57 per share on revenue of $3.67 billion.
  • Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ: SCHL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $508.00 million.
  • Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $4.50 billion.
  • Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $6.63 billion.
  • Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE: TRV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $6.56 billion.
  • Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $4.05 billion.
  • Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $3.74 billion.
  • Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $3.89 billion.
  • Rogers Communications Inc. (USA) (NYSE: RCI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $2.66 billion.
  • Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.75 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion.
  • Dover Corp (NYSE: DOV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.
  • KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.
  • WABCO Holdings Inc (NYSE: WBC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $754.89 million.
  • BB&T Corporation (NYSE: BBT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $2.87 billion.
  • ABB Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: ABB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $8.41 billion.
  • Blackstone Group LP (NYSE: BX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.
  • Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $454.53 million.
  • Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $5.21 billion.
  • Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.24 per share on revenue of $985.14 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $24.26 billion.
  • Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $5.78 per share on revenue of $720.28 million.
  • eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $2.31 billion.
  • Visa Inc (NYSE: V) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $4.36 billion.
  • Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $608.22 million.
  • NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.
  • IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ: IBKC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $239.86 million.
  • Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $890.54 million.
  • Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.
  • Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $966.46 million.
  • Wipro Limited (ADR) (NYSE: WIT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion.
  • Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $6.68 billion.
  • E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ: ETFC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $544.68 million.
  • Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $154.15 million.

