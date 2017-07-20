Earnings Scheduled For July 20, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $3.97 billion.
- Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $7.09 billion.
- Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $5.19 billion.
- SAP SE (ADR) (NYSE: SAP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $6.48 billion.
- Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE: PII) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.
- Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE: SHW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.57 per share on revenue of $3.67 billion.
- Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ: SCHL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $508.00 million.
- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $4.50 billion.
- Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $6.63 billion.
- Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE: TRV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $6.56 billion.
- Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $4.05 billion.
- Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $3.74 billion.
- Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $3.89 billion.
- Rogers Communications Inc. (USA) (NYSE: RCI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $2.66 billion.
- Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.75 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion.
- Dover Corp (NYSE: DOV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.
- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.
- WABCO Holdings Inc (NYSE: WBC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $754.89 million.
- BB&T Corporation (NYSE: BBT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $2.87 billion.
- ABB Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: ABB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $8.41 billion.
- Blackstone Group LP (NYSE: BX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $454.53 million.
- Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $5.21 billion.
- Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.24 per share on revenue of $985.14 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $24.26 billion.
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $5.78 per share on revenue of $720.28 million.
- eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $2.31 billion.
- Visa Inc (NYSE: V) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $4.36 billion.
- Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $608.22 million.
- NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.
- IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ: IBKC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $239.86 million.
- Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $890.54 million.
- Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.
- Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $966.46 million.
- Wipro Limited (ADR) (NYSE: WIT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion.
- Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $6.68 billion.
- E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ: ETFC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $544.68 million.
- Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $154.15 million.
Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.