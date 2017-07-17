Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Higher; BlackRock Profit Misses Views

Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.01 percent to 21,638.66 while the NASDAQ climbed 0.28 percent to 6,329.92. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.08 percent to 2,461.19.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Basic materials shares rose by 0.51 percent in the US market on Monday. Top gainers in the sector included Braskem SA (ADR) (NYSE: BAK), and Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE: CDE).

In trading on Monday, financial shares fell 0.16 percent. Meanwhile, top losers in the sector included Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ: OFED), down 4 percent, and Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ: OLBK), down 3 percent.

Top Headline

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) reported weaker-than-expected profit for its second quarter.

BlackRock posted quarterly adjusted earnings of $5.24 per share on revenue of $2.97 billion. However, analysts were expecting earnings of $5.39 per share on sales of $3.01 billion.

Equities Trading UP

Sevcon Inc (NASDAQ: SEV) shares shot up 60 percent to $21.75 after the company agreed to be acquired by BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA).

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CBAY) got a boost, shooting up 20 percent to $6.80 as the company disclosed positive interim results from its ongoing low-dose Phase 2 study of seladelpar in patients with primary biliary cholangitis.

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) shares were also up, gaining 23 percent to $2.55. H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Soligenix with a Buy rating and a $11.00 price target.

Equities Trading DOWN

TherapeuticsMD Inc (NYSE: TXMD) shares dropped 10 percent to $5.05 after the company issued an update on the FDA meeting regarding TX-004HR.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SUPN) were down 7 percent to $41.20. PiperJaffray downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from Overweight to Neutral.

Peregrine Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PPHM) was down, falling around 12 percent to $4.93 as the company reported a wider loss for its fourth quarter on Friday.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.21 percent to $46.44 while gold traded up 0.42 percent to $1,232.60.

Silver traded up 0.95 percent Monday to $16.085, while copper rose 1.39 percent to $2.7285.

Eurozone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 climbed 0.09 percent, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.21 percent, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index gained 0.09 percent. Meanwhile the German DAX dropped 0.27 percent, and the French CAC 40 gained 0.03 percent while U.K. shares rose 0.31 percent.

Economics

The Empire State manufacturing index dropped to 9.80 in July, versus prior reading of 19.80. Economists were expecting a reading of 15.00.

The Treasury is set to auction 3-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The Treasury will also auction 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

