Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Target's Moving Bullseye: Updated Guidance, New Brands And CEO Confidence Boost Stock

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2017 10:05am   Comments
Share:
Target's Moving Bullseye: Updated Guidance, New Brands And CEO Confidence Boost Stock
Related TGT
22 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Yellen Testimony
Futures Up, Gear For Yellen, Part 2; Search Engine Spikes On Ride Hail Deal (Investor's Business Daily)

Shares of Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) gained 6 percent early Thursday morning after investors were treated to encouraging news from the struggling retailer. Not including any premarket gains, the stock is still lower by around 30 percent since the start of 2017 and has slumped 12 percent over the past five years.

Target said that it benefited from better-than-expected traffic, sales and comparable sales in the fiscal second quarter. As such, the company now expects its second-quarter earnings per share to come in above the high-end of its prior guidance range of $0.95 to $1.15.

Target's second-quarter results are scheduled to be released on Aug. 16.

The retailer cited recent success in new brand launches, including Cloud Island in May. Looking to capitalize on the momentum, the company will be introducing four more new exclusive brands in home and apparel over the next few months with the goal of launching 12 new brands by the end of 2018.

Target also highlighted initial success in its next-day delivery service called Target Restock, which promises quick delivery of more than 10,000 essential items.

"Target's recent progress reinforces our confidence and commitment to our strategy as we build an even better Target for tomorrow," said Brian Cornell, chairman and CEO of Target.

At time of publication, shares of Target were up roughly 3 percent on the day.

Related Links:

The Retail Demise: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly

The Effects Of Amazon-Whole Foods Deal Will Be Wide Spanning; Grocers Already Taking A Big Hit
_________
Image Credit: By Jim.henderson at en.wikipedia (Own work Transferred from en.wikipedia) [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons

Posted-In: Brian Cornell retailEarnings News Guidance Previews Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TGT)

22 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Yellen Testimony
A Look At Traditional Retailer Promotions Amid Amazon Prime Day
Jim Cramer Weighs In On Target And Pandora
Target Launches New Delivery Service, But Is It Too Late?
Costco Down 10% in One Month but All's Well with the Stock
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on TGT
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.