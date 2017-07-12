6 Stocks To Watch For July 12, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion before the opening bell. Fastenal shares dropped 0.37 percent to close at $43.59 on Tuesday.

(NYSE: TWTR) named Intuit’s Ned Segal as its new CFO. Twitter shares rose 0.21 percent to $18.68 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Bank Of The Ozarks Inc (NASDAQ: OZRK) to have earned $0.73 per share on revenue of $230.77 million in the latest quarter. Bank Of The Ozarks will release earnings before the markets open. Bank Of The Ozarks shares rose 1.54 percent to $47.45 in after-hours trading.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH) disclosed that its CEO David C. Dvorak is stepping down. The company named CFO Daniel Florin as interim CEO. Zimmer expects Q2 earnings to be at or near the lower end of its earlier issued outlook. Zimmer shares rose 0.01 percent to $126.50 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: MSM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $744.53 million before the opening bell. MSC Industrial shares gained 0.01 percent to $87.05 in after-hours trading. Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU) reported strong preliminary revenue for its second quarter. Cohu shares climbed 9.81 percent to $18.35 in the after-hours trading session.

