Earnings Scheduled For July 12, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.
- MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE: MSM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $744.53 million.
- Bank Of The Ozarks Inc (NASDAQ: OZRK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $230.77 million.
- Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE: BNED) is estimated to report a quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $4445.90 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- DNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ: DNBF) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $9.00 million.
- Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE: SAR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $8.25 million.
- Luby's, Inc. (NYSE: LUB) is projected to post earnings for the third quarter.
- DragonWave, Inc.(USA) (NASDAQ: DRWI) is estimated to post a quarterly loss at $0.29 per share.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) is expected to post earnings for the third quarter.
