UPDATE: JetBlue Posts Lower Q4 Profit

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Editor
January 29, 2013 8:30 AM | 21 seconds read
JetBlue Airways
JBLU
reported a drop in its fourth-quarter earnings. JetBlue's quarterly profit fell to $1 million, or breakeven per share, from $23 million, or $0.08 per share, in the year-ago period. Its revenue rose 4.2% to $1.19 billion. However, analysts expected earnings of $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion. Its operating margin narrowed to 3.7% from 7.3%. JetBlue shares closed at $6.23 yesterday.

