UPDATE: Ford Posts Upbeat Q4 Profit

Ford Motor Co

F

reported a better-than-expected fourth-quarter net profit. Ford's quarterly profit came in at $1.6 billion, or $0.40 per share. Its revenue climbed to $36.5 billion, from $34.6 billion. Its adjusted earnings rose to $0.31 per share from $0.20 per share. However, analysts were expecting earnings of $0.25 per share on revenue of $33.5 billion. Ford shares fell 1.52% to $13.57 in pre-market trading.