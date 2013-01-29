ñol

UPDATE: Ford Posts Upbeat Q4 Profit

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Editor
January 29, 2013 8:22 AM | 21 seconds read
Ford Motor Co
F
reported a better-than-expected fourth-quarter net profit. Ford's quarterly profit came in at $1.6 billion, or $0.40 per share. Its revenue climbed to $36.5 billion, from $34.6 billion. Its adjusted earnings rose to $0.31 per share from $0.20 per share. However, analysts were expecting earnings of $0.25 per share on revenue of $33.5 billion. Ford shares fell 1.52% to $13.57 in pre-market trading.

