UPDATE: Tyco Posts Drop In Q1 Profit

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Editor
January 29, 2013 7:18 AM | 26 seconds read
Tyco International
TYC
reported a drop in its first-quarter income. Tyco's quarterly net income declined to $163 million, or $0.34 per share, versus $322 million, or $0.69 per share, in the year-earlier period. Its profit from continuing operations surged 62% to $159 million, or $0.34 per share. Its adjusted income came in at $0.40 per share. Its revenue climbed 5% to $2.6 billion. However, analysts were expecting earnings of $0.40 per share on sales of $2.57 billion. Tyco shares closed at $30.70 yesterday.

