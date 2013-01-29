Philips Posts Q4 Net Loss

Philips Electronics

PHG

reported a net loss in the fourth quarter. Philips posted a quarterly net loss of 355 million euros ($478 million). Its adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation came in at 875 million euros on revenue of 7.161 billion euros. However, analysts were expecting a net loss of 308 million euros, adjusted EBITA of 847 million euros on sales of 7.161 billion euros. Philips shares closed at $29.30 yesterday.