Posco Q4 Net Profit Down 45%

Posco

PKX

reported a 45% drop in its fourth-quarter net profit. Posco's quarterly consolidated net profit declined to 561 billion won ($515 million), from 1.020 trillion won, in the year-ago period. However, analysts were expecting a profit of 663 billion won. Its operating profit fell 43% to 581 billion won from 1.018 trillion won. Posco's sales dropped 19% to 15.068 trillion won from 18.688 trillion won. Posco shares closed at $82.08 yesterday.