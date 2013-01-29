ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Posco Q4 Net Profit Down 45%

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 29, 2013 4:14 AM | 23 seconds read
Posco
PKX
reported a 45% drop in its fourth-quarter net profit. Posco's quarterly consolidated net profit declined to 561 billion won ($515 million), from 1.020 trillion won, in the year-ago period. However, analysts were expecting a profit of 663 billion won. Its operating profit fell 43% to 581 billion won from 1.018 trillion won. Posco's sales dropped 19% to 15.068 trillion won from 18.688 trillion won. Posco shares closed at $82.08 yesterday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: profitEarningsNews