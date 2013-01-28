ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

VMware Crushed After Q4 Report

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 28, 2013 5:30 PM | 1 min read
Despite releasing quarterly earnings and revenue results which were above Wall Street consensus estimates, VMware
VMW
was trading sharply lower in Monday's after-hours session. Shares of the virtualization and cloud computing company were down around 13 percent to $85.53. Palo Alto, California-based VMware reported fourth-quarter net income of $205.8 million or $0.47 per share, compared to $200.4 million or $0.46 per share, in last year's corresponding quarter. On an adjusted basis, which is comparable to analysts' consensus, the company reported net income of $349.3 million or $0.81 per share, up from $286.3 million or $0.62 per share, last year. This beat analysts' consensus EPS estimates of $0.78 by three cents. Revenues for the period were also strongly higher. Sales at VMware grew 22 percent to $1.29 billion from $1.06 billion last year. This came in slightly ahead of consensus Street estimates of $1.28 billion. Although VMware exceeded both earnings and revenue estimates, investors were clearly looking for more growth from the richly-valued company. The stock traded at a trailing P/E of 57.50 and a forward P/E above 30 prior to the after-hours decline. In light of VMW's premium valuation and growth stock status, Wall Street was looking for quarterly numbers that were significantly above consensus.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsNewsGuidanceAfter-Hours CenterMoversTech