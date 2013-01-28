ñol

UPDATE: Caterpillar Q4 Profit Drops 55%

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Editor
January 28, 2013 8:54 AM | 1 min read
Caterpillar
CAT
reported a 55% drop in its fourth-quarter earnings. For the year, Caterpillar expects earnings of $7 to $9 per share on revenue of $60 billion to $68 billion. However, analysts were expecting earnings of $8.54 per share on revenue of $65.12 billion. Caterpillar's quarterly profit fell to $697 million, or $1.04 per share, from $1.55 billion, or $2.32 per share, in the year-ago period. Its revenue dropped 6.8% to $16.08 billion. However, analysts expected earnings of $1.69 per share on revenue of $16.12 billion. Caterpillar shares gained 2.40% to $97.87 in pre-market trading.

Posted In: profitEarningsNewsGuidance