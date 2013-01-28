Ryanair Raises Full-Year Profit Outlook

Ryanair Holdings plc

raised its full-year profit outlook. Ryanair lifted its profit view to 540 million euros ($728 million), versus its earlier view of 490 to 520 million euro range. Its profit came in at 18 million euros in three months to December, versus analysts' estimates of 5 million euro loss. Its revenue surged 15% to 969 million euros in the same quarter. Ryanair shares closed at $39.38 yesterday.