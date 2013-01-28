ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

KDDI October-December Profit Surges 85%

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 28, 2013 2:41 AM | 29 seconds read
KDDI
KDDIY
reported a surge in its net profit for the October-December quarter. KDDI's quarterly net profit rose 85% to 100.49 billion yen ($1.1 billion), versus Y54.22 billion, in the year-ago period. Its revenue climbed 7.5% to Y969.98 billion from Y902.13 billion. However, operating profit jumped 39.9% to Y164.33 billion from Y117.48 billion. For this fiscal year ending March, KDDI cut its net profit forecast to Y235 billion from Y250 billion. It also raised its revenue forecast to Y3.630 trillion from Y3.580 trillion. KDDI shares closed at $17.94 on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: profitEarningsNewsGuidance