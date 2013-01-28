ñol

Stocks To Watch For January 28, 2013

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 28, 2013 12:51 AM | 1 min read
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are: Wall Street expects Caterpillar
CAT
to report its Q4 earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $16.12 billion. Caterpillar shares fell 0.27% to $95.32 in after-hours trading. CenterPoint Energy
CNP
lifted its quarterly dividend by 2.5% to 20.75 cents per share from 20.25 cents per share. CenterPoint Energy shares rose 0.44% to close at $20.33 on Friday. Analysts are expecting Yahoo!
YHOO
to have earned $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion in the fourth quarter. Yahoo shares rose 0.88% to $20.55 in the after-hours trading session. Unilever plc
UL
announced its plans to close its Atlanta-based spreads factory by the end of June. Unilever shares gained 0.88% to close at $40.16 on Friday. Analysts expect Roper Industries
ROP
to report its Q4 earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $819.19 million. Roper shares climbed 0.19% to close at $118.83 on Friday.

