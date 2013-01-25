Mid-Day Market Update: Markets Still Rising, Netflix Short Squeeze Continues

Mid-way through trading Friday, the Dow traded up 0.39 percent to 13,879.13 while the NASDAQ rose 0.54 percent to 3,147.63. The S&P also rose, increasing 0.34 percent to 1,499.25.

In a shocking move, Goldman Sachs upgraded Autodesk

ADSK

from sell all the way to conviction buy, citing macro strength in the company's primary markets. The upgrade sent shares soaring in the pre-market, rising over 5 percent and holding the gains following the market open.

Synaptics

SYNA

saw a 16.74 percent boost to $38.00 in early trading Friday after the company posted a beat on both top and bottom lines following the market close on Thursday. Shares of Netflix

NFLX

shot up another 15.81 percent to 170.08 as shares continue to rally off of its earnings beat and subsequent short squeeze. Oshkosh

OSK

was also up, gaining 14.92 percent to $39.74 after the company crushed on its first-quarter earnings report this morning.

Select Comfort

SCSS

lead the movers on the downside, declining 17.91 percent to $23.15 after the company posted poor earnings following the market close on Thursday. 8x8

EGHT

was down as well, dropping 11.08 percent to $7.06 following a slight earnings beat that apparently did not impress traders. Shares of Flextronics

FLEX

were also down, falling 5.65 percent to $6.34 after posting an earnings beat releasing some poor guidance.

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.09 percent to $96.04, while gold traded down 0.80 percent to $1,656.50. Silver traded down 1.28 percent Friday to $31.16.

In the Eurozone this morning, markets rose on a strong IFO survey, ignoring the fact that British GDP missed estimates. Leading the rally was the German DAX, gaining 1.09 percent while the French CAC gained 0.74 percent.

In economic news Friday morning, new home sales were reported at 369 thousand, below the surveyed 385 thousand and the prior release of 398 thousand.