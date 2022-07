E*TRADE Financial

ETFC

reported a wider fourth-quarter loss. E*TRADE posted a quarterly loss of $186.1 million, or $0.65 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $6.3 million, or $0.02 per share. Its net revenue declined to $467.7 million, versus $475 million. However, analysts expected a loss of $0.56 per share and revenue of $457 million. E*TRADE shares fell 4.28% to $9.83 in after-hours trading.