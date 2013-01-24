Toyota Industries Extends Cash Tender Offer for Shares of Cascade Corporation

Toyota Industries Corporation today announced that Industrial Components and Attachments II, Inc. (“Purchaser”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of TICO, has extended its tender offer for all outstanding common shares of Cascade Corporation

CASC

(“Cascade”) for $65.00 per share (the “Offer”). The Offer was scheduled to expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, on Thursday, January 24, 2013. With the consent of Cascade, the Offer has been extended to expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, on Thursday, February 28, 2013, unless further extended. All other terms and conditions of the Offer remain unchanged. As previously announced, TICO received a Request for Additional Information and Documentary Material