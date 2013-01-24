Chuy's Prices 4.5M Share Secondary Offering of Common Stock at $35/Share

Chuy's Holdings

CHUY

today announced the pricing of its secondary public offering of 4,500,000 shares of the Company's common stock at $25.00 per share. All of the shares in the offering are being offered by certain existing shareholders. In addition, the underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 675,000 shares of common stock from certain selling shareholders. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on January 30, 2013, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Jefferies and Baird are serving as joint book-running managers for the offering. KeyBanc Capital Markets, Raymond James and Stephens Inc. are acting as co-managers for the offering. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from: Jefferies & Company, Inc., Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 12th Floor, New York, NY 10022, by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com, or by telephone at (877) 547-6340; or Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate Department, 777 E. Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53202, by email at syndicate@rwbaird.com or by telephone at (800) 792-2413. All shares are being offered pursuant to the prospectus included in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1, which was declared