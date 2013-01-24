US Airways, Flight Attendants Reach Tentative Agreement

US Airways

LCC

today announced that it has reached a new tentative agreement on a collective bargaining agreement with the Association of Flight Attendants (AFA), which represents the airline's 6,800 mainline flight attendants. Details of the agreement will be made available by AFA. (Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20120103/LA28814LOGO) "We are very pleased to have reached a tentative agreement with our flight attendants. This achievement reflects the professionalism and hard work over several years by negotiators for AFA and US Airways and I want to thank the union leadership and negotiating committee for their dedication in support of our flight attendants," said Doug Parker, US Airways chairman and CEO. "We would also like to express our appreciation to the National Mediation Board, Board Member Linda Puchala, Mediator Jim Mackenzie, US Airways AFA leaders Deborah Volpe and Roger Holmin and the International AFA leadership, for their work in reaching this agreement." If ratified, the tentative agreement would cover the airline's 6,800 mainline flight attendants, who are based in US Airways' three hub cities of Phoenix, Philadelphia and Charlotte, N.C., and in its Washington, D.C. focus city. About US Airways US Airways, along with US Airways Shuttle and