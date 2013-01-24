ñol

Mattress Companies Select Comfort, Tempur-Pedic Head in Opposite Directions

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 24, 2013 5:05 PM | 1 min read
Shares of mattress companies Select-Comfort
SCSS
and Tempur-Pedic
TPX
headed in different directions Thursday afternoon. Tempur-Pedic jumped nearly 18 percent after the company reported earnings Thursday. For the fourth quarter, Tempur-Pedic reported an earnings per share figure of $0.60, more than the $0.55 estimate. On revenue, Tempur-Pedic reported $341.1 million, more than the $338.9 million that analysts were looking for. Meanwhile, Select Comfort
SCSS
tumbled as much as 20 percent. For the fourth quarter, Select Comfort reported an earnings per share figure of $0.22, less than the $0.32 that was anticipated. Revenue was also light, at $220.56 million; analysts were expecting $230.07 million. Shares of Select Comfort were trading near $23.80 after-hours Thursday, while Tempur-Pedic was up near $44.70.

