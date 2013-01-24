ñol

Starbucks Rises Slightly After Q1 Earnings Results

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 24, 2013 4:48 PM | 1 min read
Starbucks
SBUX
released its fiscal first-quarter earnings results after the closing bell on Thursday. The company reported net income of $432.2 million or $0.57 per share, compared to $382.1 million or $0.50 per share, in the year ago quarter. This was in-line with Wall Street analysts' consensus EPS estimates of $0.57. Total revenue was up 11 percent to $3.80 billion from $3.44 billion last year. This missed consensus revenue estimates of $3.84 billion. Looking ahead to the full-year 2013, Starbucks said that it continues to expect earnings of $2.06 to $2.15 per share on revenue growth of 10 to 13 percent. Currently analysts expect the company to report EPS of $2.16 on revenue of $14.99 billion for the full year. In after hours trading, SBUX was last up 0.97 percent to $55.00.

