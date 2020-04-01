Market Overview

Walgreens Boots Alliance Q2 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
April 01, 2020 2:19pm   Comments
Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, April 2. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $1.46 and sales around $35.27 billion.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be down 10.98%. Sales would be up 2.15% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019
EPS Estimate 1.410 1.410 1.430 1.74
EPS Actual 1.370 1.430 1.470 1.64

See Also: Here's How Much Investing $100 In Walgreens Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance have declined 27.69%. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Walgreens Boots Alliance stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Walgreens Boots Alliance is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

