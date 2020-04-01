Market Overview

Q4 Earnings Outlook For CarMax
Benzinga News Desk  
 
April 01, 2020 2:15pm   Comments
CarMax (NYSE: KMX) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, April 2. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering CarMax modeled for quarterly EPS of $1.12 on revenue of $4.67 billion.

CarMax EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.13. Sales were $4.32 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 0.88% decline in the company's earnings. Sales would be have grown 8.13% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019
EPS Estimate 1.150 1.330 1.470 1.06
EPS Actual 1.040 1.400 1.590 1.13

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 22.88%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on CarMax stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

CarMax is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.carmax.com%2Fhome%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2152630&sessionid=1&key=7895CEFB33B5BE1996B1D6DCD0CF3521®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Earnings News

