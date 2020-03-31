Market Overview

BlackBerry's Q4 Earnings Outlook
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 31, 2020 8:33am   Comments
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, March 31. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to BlackBerry's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see BlackBerry reporting earnings of 4 cents per share on sales of $296.30 million.

In the same quarter last year, BlackBerry reported earnings per share of 11 cents on revenue of $257 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 63.64% decline in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 15.29% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019
EPS Estimate 0.020 -0.010 0.000 0.06
EPS Actual 0.030 0.000 0.010 0.11

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 56.05%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The most common rating from analysts on BlackBerry stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.

Conference Call

BlackBerry is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.blackberry.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fcompany%2Finvestors&eventid=2152265&sessionid=1&key=7B75071A30A2EB250B0435C3DCD5A912®Tag=&sourcepage=register

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

