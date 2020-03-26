Market Overview

GameStop's Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 26, 2020 9:30am   Comments
GameStop (NYSE: GME) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, March 26. Here's Benzinga's look at GameStop's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on GameStop management projections, analysts predict EPS of 79 cents on revenue of $2.24 billion.

In the same quarter last year, GameStop reported earnings per share of $1.6 on revenue of $3.06 billion. Analysts estimate would represent a 50.62% decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 26.87% from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 0.110 -0.210 -0.030 1.58
EPS Actual -0.490 -0.320 0.070 1.6

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 60.19%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on GameStop stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

GameStop is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=138354

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Earnings News

