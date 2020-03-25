Signet Jewelers Q4 Earnings Preview

On Thursday, March 26, Signet Jewelers (NYSE: SIG) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Signet Jewelers analysts model for earnings of $3.47 per share on sales of $2.12 billion.

Signet Jewelers EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $3.96. Revenue was $2.15 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would have fallen 12.37%. Revenue would be down 1.62% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Signet Jewelers's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 EPS Estimate -1.090 0.240 -0.220 3.82 EPS Actual -0.760 0.510 0.080 3.96

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 74.83%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Signet Jewelers stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Signet Jewelers is scheduled to hold the call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/signet/mediaframe/36060/indexr.html