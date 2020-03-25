Market Overview

A Preview Of Canadian Solar's Q4 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 25, 2020 2:16pm
On Thursday, March 26, Canadian Solar (NASDAQ: CSIQ) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Canadian Solar modeled for quarterly EPS of 45 cents on revenue of $865.46 million.

In the same quarter last year, Canadian Solar reported earnings per share of $1.61 on sales of $901.04 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 72.05%. Sales would be down 3.95% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 0.800 0.300 -0.490 1.01
EPS Actual 0.660 0.770 -0.290 1.61

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Canadian Solar have declined 17.87%. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Canadian Solar stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Canadian Solar is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/boy6cb4f

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

