Q2 Earnings Preview: FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE: FDS) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, March 26. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see FactSet Research Systems reporting earnings of $2.48 per share on revenue of $369.84 million.

In the same quarter last year, FactSet Research Systems posted a profit of $2.42 on sales of $354.89 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 2.48%. Sales would be have grown 4.21% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate 2.420 2.470 2.360 2.33 EPS Actual 2.580 2.610 2.620 2.42

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of FactSet Research Systems have declined 1.36%. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on FactSet Research Systems stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

FactSet Research Systems is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.