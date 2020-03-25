Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Q2 Earnings Preview: FactSet Research Systems
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 25, 2020 2:16pm   Comments
Share:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE: FDS) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, March 26. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see FactSet Research Systems reporting earnings of $2.48 per share on revenue of $369.84 million.

In the same quarter last year, FactSet Research Systems posted a profit of $2.42 on sales of $354.89 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 2.48%. Sales would be have grown 4.21% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019
EPS Estimate 2.420 2.470 2.360 2.33
EPS Actual 2.580 2.610 2.620 2.42

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of FactSet Research Systems have declined 1.36%. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on FactSet Research Systems stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

FactSet Research Systems is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FDS)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga