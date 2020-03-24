Market Overview

Q4 Earnings Preview For Steelcase
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 24, 2020 9:17am   Comments
On Tuesday, March 24, Steelcase (NYSE: SCS) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 32 cents and sales around $914.80 million.

Steelcase reported a profit of 28 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $912.40 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 10.34% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 0.26% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019
EPS Estimate 0.350 0.43 0.180 0.26
EPS Actual 0.460 0.500 0.150 0.29

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 36.47%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Steelcase stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

