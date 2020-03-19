Market Overview

Scholastic's Q3 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 19, 2020 7:15am   Comments
Scholastic (NASDAQ: SCHL) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Thursday, March 19. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Scholastic analysts modeled for a loss of 64 cents per share on sales of $342.10 million.

Scholastic's loss in the same period a year ago was 32 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $360.10 million. Revenue would be down 5% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019
EPS Estimate 1.770 -1.800 0.850 -0.27
EPS Actual 2.060 -1.590 0.840 -0.32

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 37.84%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Scholastic stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Scholastic is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/u7y7y7jz

Posted-In: Earnings News

