Ollie's Bargain Outlet's Q4 Earnings Preview

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ: OLLI) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, March 19. Here's Benzinga's look at Ollie's Bargain Outlet's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Ollie's Bargain Outlet EPS will likely be near 75 cents while revenue will be around $439.04 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Ollie's Bargain Outlet reported EPS of 71 cents on revenue of $393.93 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be up 5.63%. Revenue would be up 11.45% from the year-ago period. Ollie's Bargain Outlet's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.380 0.460 0.440 0.69 EPS Actual 0.410 0.350 0.460 0.71

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet have declined 48.4%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Ollie's Bargain Outlet stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Ollie's Bargain Outlet is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ad6giiop