Q3 Earnings Outlook For Cintas
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 19, 2020 7:14am   Comments
Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, March 19. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Cintas EPS will likely be near $2.02 while revenue will be around $1.80 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Cintas reported earnings per share of $1.84 on revenue of $1.68 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 9.78%. Sales would be up 7.02% from the year-ago period. Cintas's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019
EPS Estimate 2.030 2.160 1.930 1.71
EPS Actual 2.270 2.320 2.070 1.84

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Cintas are up 1.74%. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Cintas stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Cintas is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/n2bsztmj

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

