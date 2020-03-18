Market Overview

Lennar's Q1 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 18, 2020 2:09pm   Comments
Lennar (NYSE: LEN) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, March 19. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Lennar management projections, analysts predict EPS of 84 cents on revenue of $4.16 billion.

Lennar EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 74 cents. Sales were $3.87 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 13.51% increase for the company. Sales would be up 7.55% on a year-over-year basis. Lennar's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 1.900 1.320 1.140 0.76 1.93
EPS Actual 2.130 1.590 1.300 0.74 1.96

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Lennar have declined 26.84%. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Lennar stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Lennar is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1114/33485

Posted-In: Earnings News

