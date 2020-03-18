Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Williams-Sonoma's Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 18, 2020 7:21am   Comments
Share:

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, March 18. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Williams-Sonoma's [quarter] earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Williams-Sonoma EPS will likely be near $2.05 while revenue will be around $1.82 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Williams-Sonoma reported EPS of $2.10 on revenue of $1.84 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, quarterly profit would be down 2.38%. Revenue would be down 0.87% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 1.020 0.840 0.690 1.97
EPS Actual 1.020 0.870 0.810 2.1

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 35.93%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Williams-Sonoma stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Williams-Sonoma is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/owagtahw

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WSM)

6 Stocks To Watch For March 18, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For March 18, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 28, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga