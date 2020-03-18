Herman Miller Q3 Earnings Preview
Don't be caught off-guard: Herman Miller (NASDAQ: MLHR) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, March 18.
Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Wednesday's Q3 earnings announcement after the bell.
Earnings and Revenue
Herman Miller EPS will likely be near 69 cents while revenue will be around $679.45 million, according to analysts.
In the same quarter last year, Herman Miller posted EPS of 64 cents on sales of $619 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 7.81% increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 9.77% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q2 2020
|Q1 2020
|Q4 2019
|Q3 2019
|EPS Estimate
|0.870
|0.780
|0.770
|0.6
|EPS Actual
|0.880
|0.840
|0.880
|0.64
Stock Performance
Over the past 52-week period, shares of Herman Miller have declined 45.19%. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Herman Miller stock is a Sell. The validity of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
Herman Miller is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investors.hermanmiller.com/events-and-presentations
