Herman Miller Q3 Earnings Preview

Don't be caught off-guard: Herman Miller (NASDAQ: MLHR) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, March 18.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Wednesday's Q3 earnings announcement after the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Herman Miller EPS will likely be near 69 cents while revenue will be around $679.45 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Herman Miller posted EPS of 64 cents on sales of $619 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 7.81% increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 9.77% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 EPS Estimate 0.870 0.780 0.770 0.6 EPS Actual 0.880 0.840 0.880 0.64

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Herman Miller have declined 45.19%. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Herman Miller stock is a Sell. The validity of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Herman Miller is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investors.hermanmiller.com/events-and-presentations